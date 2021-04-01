Local recycling and waste collection events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is holding events to collect hazardous household waste, shred paper, and recycle books throughout the year. The first such event is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate in a household hazardous waste event, you have to preregister online or by calling the Department of General Services at (518) 434-CITY. Hazardous waste collection will be at Albany Rapp Road Landfill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on:

April 1

April 15

May 6

May 20

June 3 September 2

September 16

October 7

October 21

Do not leave hazardous waste materials on the curb for weekly garbage pickup. You must bring those materials—like automotive fluids, light bulbs, batteries, paints, and chemicals—to a drop-off event to dispose of them properly. You can find out more about what’s accepted at the sign-up link above.

The city of Albany is also holding two paper shredding and book recycling events in Washington Park in the coming months:

April 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

October 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no limit on the amount of paper to be shredded. Documents will be shredded onsite, but hard- and softcover books will be collected to be shredded offsite. They will not be redistributed, but destroyed and recycled. Specifics about what they will or won’t accept is available online.

Some other nearby localities are also offering hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

April 17 at Town Highway Garage, 74 Elm Avenue East in Selkirk

June 26 at Troy Resource Management Facility (formerly Alamo facility) at the corner of East Industrial Parkway and Main Street in Troy

August 28 at East Greenbush Transfer Station, 246 Ridge Road in Rensselaer

October 30 at Troy Resource Management Facility

These household hazardous waste collections accept a limited number of registered participants from East Greenbush, Bethlehem, and Troy.