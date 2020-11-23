Local political activists release 10-point police funding plan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) released a 10-point plan on police funding as part of a demonstration on Monday.

The “Defund the Police” movement has electrified the nation since the apparent killing of George Floyd in May. Those who argue for defunding the police are careful to explain a vision of redirecting police funds to nonlethal community programs in different municipal departments. Those against often express anger or fear at the idea of a lawless state with no enforcement to protect citizens from criminals.

“Clearly our current approach to public safety is not working,” said the DSA in a statement. They say their suggestions, goals, and desires include reinvesting funds, increasing accountability, and promoting transparency:

Freeze budget and hiring processes pending new policies Remove police from schools Demilitarize the police Fund mental health, affordable housing, and social services Create and empower a civilian police review board Create an easier complaint process Require officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force Ban controversial political gear Release all disciplinary records Pass the Right to Know Act

The Troy DSA unveiled their recommendations in Barker Park at noon on Monday. Check out a feed of the event on Facebook, but beware of some strong language.

Officials from the city of Troy and the Troy Police Department did not return requests for comment on Monday.