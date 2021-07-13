Local non-profit using pepper eating challenge to raise money, awareness of food insecurity

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit turned up the heat in order to raise awareness for food insecurity in the Capital Region.

Here’s the challenge from Capital Roots: come try a spicy pepper, make a donation, and then challenge two friends to do the same while making a donation to support food supplies. NEWS10 ABC’s Cassie Hudson put on a brave face and took three bites of the spicy habanero.

“It all really comes down to access, and that’s what Capital Roots has been trying to work on,” Capital Roots CEO Amy Klein said. “Making fresh food accessible, affordable and as local as possible so that people have that access.”

