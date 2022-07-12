TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man is sleeping in downtown Troy for the next few nights to raise awareness for the homeless population. Izel Dickerson, also known as Joey, took on the challenge after he was appalled at what the homeless in the city go through.

Monday night was his first night, and he said he did not sleep well because he was trying to figure out his surroundings. Dickerson is not sure how long he will sleep outside, but he said something needs to be done to help those in need.

“What I’ve seen literally made me sick to my stomach — of the people that actually live in Troy with no help,” he said. “You cannot consciously be a human being and walk past Troy and not see the people and not want to help them.”

In 2021, Joseph’s House served more than 200 homeless people in the city of Troy.