Local man charged with 20 domestic violence felonies after two-month investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a two-month-long investigation, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 31-year-old Joseph H. Rogers II, whose last known address is in Granville.

The sheriff’s office did not release much information on the arrest, aside from a long list of domestic violence-related charges. Rogers was arrested Monday, and he has been charged with:

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

Five counts of predatory sexual assault

First-degree rape

Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act

Second-degree burglary

Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse

Second-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree coercion

First-degree criminal contempt

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Three counts of second-degree menacing

These are hefty charges, with more than one potentially carrying a life sentence if Rogers is convicted. After being arraigned in Sand Lake Town Court, Rogers returned to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, where he is held on unrelated charges.

Police say they will not release the names of any victims due to the nature of the case and the ongoing investigation.

