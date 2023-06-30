EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hometown Heroes are now being honored in East Greenbush thanks to a local Girl Scout. It’s part of the Gold Award Project, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

Veterans or their family members can now sponsor a banner that will be displayed around the town to honor someone who has served. The first banner that will be displayed will honor Melvin Rhodes, an East Greenbush resident who was killed in action just hours before World War I came to an end.

“Melvin Rhodes’s banner and countless other banners to come will serve as a tool of recognition to ensure that no East Greenbush veteran is forgotten and to ensure that they receive the honor they deserve.”

Applications for sponsoring a banner are available at the Melvin Rhodes American Legion in East Greenbush.