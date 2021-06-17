Local church rings bell to honor frontline workers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local church is ringing its bell to honor frontline workers in the pandemic.

Members of the First United Presbyterian Church of Troy gathered to ring bells 19 times for COVID-19. The group has done this every Thursday at 7 p.m. for the past 61 weeks. Some members of the church also brought tambourines to join along.

‘A year ago, folks were asking me, ‘Well, how long are we going to do this?’ I said we will do it for the duration,” Rev. Amanda Wagner said. “Never expected that to be 14 months but just glad to be able to find a time to say, you know, this is good, and we’ve done well.”

Next Thursday will be the 62nd and last time the group will ring the bells in honor of the frontline workers.