COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Victory Church in Colonie will join forces to honor all military servicemen by feeding participants in the City of Rensselaer parade set for Sunday, May 29. In addition to lunch, beverages, and snow cones served, fun activities will include face painting and a bouncy house for kids.

Officials said lunch will be served to everyone and anyone right across the street where the parade ends at 85 Washington Street beginning at 2:30. Rensselaer’s annual Memorial Day Parade route starts on Broadway to Third Avenue with the viewing stand across from Hyck Square Park.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Forbes Avenue.