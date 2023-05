AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers recently unveiled the lineup for this year’s Sand Lake Concert Series. The shows will be held on Thursday nights, July 6 through August 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Butler Park.

Lineup:

July 6: Whiskey Highway

July 13: Lustre King

July 20: Diva & The Dirty Boys

July 27: A-Blast

August 3: Lug Nuts

August 10: 10:01

August 17: Beatin’ the Odds

The concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, email Jslavin518@aol.com.