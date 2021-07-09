Lifelong Ford hobbyist puts collection up for grabs

RAYMERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the last 64 years, a Rensselear County man has immersed himself in the 1934 Ford. At one point, he even owned nine of them. But now, a lifelong hobby of restoration and collection is up for grabs at an estate sale in Raymertown.

“My name is Ed Seagroatt. I’ve been collecting and building 1934 Fords since I was 16,” he said. “I came home with an old ’34 Ford that was a Roadster, and it had no motor or transmission or anything, and my father looked at it and said, ‘For gracious sakes Edward. What in the world are you going to do with that thing?’ I said, ‘Well, I think I’m going to make it into a car!'”

“Henry Ford really created a passion for cars. He had one himself, and he was able to put things together and sell the concept, and there’s great passion out there for early Fords and resurrecting them,” Ed continued.

“I’ve decided that it is time for me to share some of the things that I have — tools, hoods, fenders, just a myriad of things — that I would share with the community. I put things out that I have left that are really just usable pieces, and there is a big, big, audience that like to put these old Fords together.”

If you’re looking for a piece of Ed’s collection, it’s not too late. The estate sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at 2112 Route 7, Troy, N.Y. 12180.

Check online for more details about the estate sale.