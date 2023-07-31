SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Liberty Ridge Farm announced they will be hosting their Sunflower Festival. The event is scheduled for August 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the sights and take pictures in the farm’s four acre sunflower field, as well as being able to take home one bloom of sunflowers. The festival will offer a variety of food and beverage vendors, and will also feature a wide array of activities, including rides, games, a hedge maze and visiting the farm animals.

Liberty Ridge Farm is located at 29 Bevis Road in Schaghticoke. You can buy Sunflower Festival tickets online by visiting the farm’s website or at the gate on the day of the event.