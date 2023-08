GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in learning what creepy crawlers emerge and roam around the woods once the sun goes down? If you answered yes, don’t have entomophobia, or are afraid of the dark, head to the Grafton Lakes State Park on September 1!

Between 7:30 and 9 p.m., visitors can join a staff entomologist for a nighttime insect catch-and-release program. The program is free and will be held behind the Welcome Center. Registration is not required.