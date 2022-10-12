GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With many places in our area at or nearing peak fall foliage, we’re exploring different ways to go leaf peeping in the Capital Region. We begin at One Trick Pony Rides in Grafton where you can enjoy the fall colors from the back of a horse.

For nine years, Richard Lundy has been living out his dream of being a cowboy. Before he started the business, he was a logger.

The one, three or four hour ride – depending on what sign up for – will let soak up the quietness of the trails and the vibrancy of the leaves. An experienced trail guide will be with you every step of the way to teach you the basics of horseback riding and to ensure your safety.

Horseback trail rides will be offered until November 18th. For ride availability call One Trick Pony Rides at (518) 663-5542 or visit their Facebook page for more details.