TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and the Department of Public Utilities announced the continuation of the lead water service line replacement program with work beginning on Excelsior Avenue on October 19. The program is part of the city’s commitment to improving the quality of drinking water in Troy.

The construction is expected to carry into late November. Homeowners whose water line is set to be replaced will be notified by a representative of the DPU at least one day in advance of the work in order for residents to plan for any service interruptions.

“The City of Troy is committed to getting the lead out of our families’ drinking water and we appreciate the cooperation, patience, and partnership of our neighbors on Excelsior Avenue as we complete this disruptive yet important work on this narrow roadway,” said Mayor Madden. “I am working to ensure that our service line replacement program which, thanks to our DPU staff, is leading the region in efficiency, equity and inventory, may continue for years to come by allocating for the resources, management and staffing DPU needs in my Neighborhood Reinvestment Budget Proposal.”

Motorists are asked to exercise caution in construction zones and always watch for workers. Commuters in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.