TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More homes have tested positive for lead in the water in the city of Troy. City officials said 60 more homes and buildings were tested for lead.

In some of the samples, an elevated level of lead was found in the water. They said the city’s source of water is free from lead, and it may be from lead water service lines or interior lead plumbing.

The city is continuing to try to remove all lead service lines and interior plumbing to help keep residents safe. If you live in a home built before 1975 and have not had a water service inspection at your home by the Department of Public Utilities, you should contact the department at (518) 237-0343. There is no charge for a technician to come to your home for an inspection, according to the city.

In order to reduce exposure to lead in water, residents are encouraged to (1) run water to flush out lead, (2) use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula, (3) do not boil water to remove lead, (4) replace plumbing fixtures that contain lead, and (5) use bottled water or use a water filter.