TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the death of Megan Dyer-Maclean. Dyer-Maclean was found dead alongside railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018.

Dyer-Maclean’s death began to be investigated as a homicide two years after she was found dead. Law enforcement shifted their investigation after multiple toxicology reports found high levels of strychnine, a compound found in rat poison in Dyer-Maclean’s system.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the tip line at 1-800-448-3847, or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

“It has been five years since Megan was taken from her children and from her family and

friends. There are people out there who have information about this case,” said District Attorney

Mary Pat Donnelly. “Now is the time to come forward.”