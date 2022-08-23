TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.

Road closures

Congress Street between 8th Street and 15th Street

8th Street between Peoples Avenue and Congress Street

Ferry Street and 6th Avenue (eastbound)

The Troy Police Department believes the hydraulic fluid spill was caused by a commercial vehicle that has remained at the scene. Troy Fire and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response, as well as police, are on scene.

Officials said drivers should find alternate routes during the evening commute. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.