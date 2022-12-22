Some of the toy donations collected at Forty-One Sports Bar and Grille during the 2022 Lansingburgh Knights Toy Drive. (Photo: Lansingburgh CSD)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Central School District community recently came together for the 2022 edition of the Lansingburgh Knights Holiday Toy Drive. The Knights Toy Drive benefits the district’s students at Turnpike Elementary, which houses kids in grades Pre-K through 2nd grade, and Rensselaer Park Elementary, home to those in grades three through five.

The event was held on December 16 at Forty-One Sports Bar and Grille in Troy. The annual event is organized by the district’s Knights Football Program and Varsity Football Coach, Jeff Pasinella, assumes the role of primary coordinator. In total, over 900 toys were collected this year for the students of Turnpike and Rensselaer Park.

The district thanked the community members who donated, Forty-One Sports Bar and Grille for hosting the event, and Coach Pasinella and the Knights Football Program for their yearly dedication to organizing the toy drive.