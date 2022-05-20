TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lansingburgh Central School District announced Friday that it will be receiving grant funding for a 21st-Century After School Program at Knickerbacker Middle School and Lansingburgh High School. The middle and high schools serve Lansingburgh’s grade six through 12 students. It will be funded through the New York State Education Department and the United States Department of Education’s 21st-Century Community Learning Centers (21CCLC) program grant.

The 21CCLC program supports the creation of after-school programs that provide opportunities for youth development and strengthening academics in core topics like Math and English Language Arts. 21CCLC funding is awarded within New York State Judicial Districts, with enough money to fully fund only three school districts per judicial district. Lansingburgh applied for the grant in Fall 2021 and was recently selected as one of the many applicants in the third judicial district to receive $400,000 per year over the next five years.

Lansingburgh plans to begin its Middle-and-High School 21CCLC program in September at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It is now in the process of hiring staff to run the program, including a Project Director. A small number of selected Lansingburgh teachers will also help to provide academic support and tutoring to participating students.

Once started, the program will serve up to 200 Lansingburgh students and will run Monday-Friday from 3:00-5:15 p.m. After school snacks will be provided and transportation home will be available if needed from the district’s soon-to-be new transportation contractor, First Student.

Enrollment information for the new program will be available in the coming months, before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Also, the district plans to offer 21CCLC programming during the summer months starting in Summer 2023.

“The district is thrilled to be awarded the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant,” said Lansingburgh Superintendent of Schools Antonio Abitabile. “This additional funding will allow us to strengthen our relationships with Lansingburgh community partners, continue new programs started this year and expand our current extracurricular offerings. It will ensure that students remain safe and highly engaged during their after-school hours while exploring learning opportunities beyond their normal curriculum areas.”

Community partners for Lansingburgh’s 21st-Century After School Program