ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special Olympics New York and the Lansingburgh Central School District will co-host a Young Athletes Special Olympics on June 3. The event will celebrate Turnpike Elementary School’s student-athletes.

25 students from the school’s self-contained special education classrooms will be participating in the Special Olympics event. Special Olympics games will take place on the Turnpike Elementary School Soccer Field from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The games will be followed by a one hour lunch break and the event will conclude with a closing ceremony from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. During the closing ceremony, each student will be individually recognized and presented with a ribbon by a member of the Troy Police Department.