LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dodgeball fundraiser will be held Thursday night at the Knickerbacker Middle School involving teachers and staff from the four Lansingburgh schools. The tournament starts at 6 p.m., admission is $1, and all attendees are asked to use the Knickerbacker Middle School Main Office Entrance.

All proceeds will go toward the Lansingburgh PTA Council Senior Scholarship Awards. A 50/50 raffle will take place, and snacks and drinks will be on sale during the event. All attendees are encouraged to participate in the halftime students vs. teacher challenge, it is $1 to play.