Lansingburgh teacher wins Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers Sweepstakes

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher at the Lansingburgh Central School District is the grand prize winner of the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers Sweepstakes. Colleen Sutton is a first grade teacher at Turnpike Elementary School.

The contest allowed community members to nominate a local educator that they felt deserved to be honored by Dunkin’.

“I was very surprised and honored to be nominated! It’s such a nice contest to show appreciation for teachers. I am excited that the kids get to be involved too and get some goodies as well,” said Sutton.

For winning the sweepstakes, Sutton received a $1,000 check, a laptop, free Dunkin’ coffee for a year and a $10 Dunkin’ gift card for each student in her class. 

