Lansingburgh students make full return to the classroom

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All school districts are coming off a tough year grappling with COVID-19, including Lansingburgh. Their schools were forced to go fully remote for months when state aid was cut by 20 percent. Tuesday morning was a different story, with the entire district making a full return to in-person learning.

“This is my second opening day as superintendent, so compared to my first opening day, [it’s] a world of difference. The staff is happy, the students are happy, the parents are thrilled, and I think everybody is anxious to get back to school,” said Superintendent Antonio Abitabile.

The overwhelming majority of the student population in the district will be learning in the buildings, with remote instruction not being offered as an option this year. There’s an exception for students with medical conditions, who will take classes from a provider outside of the district. Abitabile says only one out of his 2,300 students will be participating.

“For the most part, we’re about as back to normal as we’re going to be. Yes, we still have to wear a mask but other than that, we’re ready to go,” he told NEWS10.

Students and staff will wear masks regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing is reduced from six to three feet. The district says it will continue to monitor the level of community transmission using the CDC County COVID Tracker.