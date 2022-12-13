TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Knights Holiday Toy Drive benefitting the students of Turnpike Elementary and Rensselaer Park Elementary will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at Forty-One Sports Bar and Grille in Troy. Interested donors are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to the event, appropriate for students ages four to 11.

Those wishing to donate who cannot make it to the event may drop off toy donations at any Lansingburgh Central School Main Office by Friday, December 16.

The Lansingburgh Central School District’s Knights Football Program organizes the annual toy drive with Varsity Football Coach, Jeff Pasinella, acting as primary coordinator. The 2021 Toy Drive saw around 800 toys collected for Lansingburgh’s elementary-age students.