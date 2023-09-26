TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Central School District’s Board of Education has passed a resolution approving a school property tax exemption to eligible veterans with a primary residence within the district. The Alternative Veterans Property Tax Exemption will take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

“Lansingburgh’s Board of Education is deeply honored and proud to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of the service members who fought for our country and now live within our community,” said Board President Andrea Fairhurst. “We recognize the sacrifices they have made, and we are committed to demonstrating our gratitude by offering this tax exemption. Our community is truly enhanced by the presence and efforts of these selfless veterans, and we value the support from the residents of Lansingburgh School District in this endeavor.”

The exemption will be available for individuals who meet the following criteria:

Veterans (or certain family members) who own residential real property within the Lansingburgh Central School District and served during defined periods of war or under certain conditions, must have either: (1) been honorably discharged or released from service or (2) received a letter from the NYS Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) stating that the veteran now meets the character of discharge criteria for all of the benefits and services listed in the Restoration of Honor Act.



For eligibility information, the impact it will have on eligible veteran school property taxes, and more, visit the district website.