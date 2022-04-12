TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lansingburgh Central School District’s Board of Education approved a five-year contract for a new district transportation provider- First Student- at a special board meeting on April 11. On Tuesday, April 12, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Antonio Abitabile sent a memo to all district families announcing the decision, clarifying the district would fulfill its current contract before new transportation services went into effect and acknowledging overall transportation struggles this school year.

The district’s contract with its current transportation service- Birnie Bus- remains in effect, and they will continue to provide transportation for students through June 2022. The five-year contract with First Student is effective July 1, at which point they will be the district’s sole transportation provider. The cost of implementing the new contract is included in the proposed 2022-2023 School Year Budget up for a public vote on May 17.

“Regardless of contracting out for transportation services or having in-house services, districts everywhere this year have been impacted by the effects of a national school bus driver shortage. Lansingburgh was no exception to this, and I know many of our school families have felt the effects of it in their weekly schedules,” said Dr. Abitabile.

“These issues have been more frequent in recent weeks with our current provider needing to combine bus routes due to ongoing driver shortages. This issue will likely not be resolved this school year, but we will continue communicating and working with Birnie Bus to ensure the safest, most reliable transportation that we can for the remainder of the current school year.”