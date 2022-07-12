TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Central School District has been approved for funding from the New York State Education Department’s “Teachers of Tomorrow Program.” This program helps schools hire new teachers, as well as retain them as employees.

Lansingburgh CSD said districts across New York State have experienced ongoing teacher shortages in recent years, especially in subject areas such as Mathematics, Science and English for Speakers of Other Languages.

For qualifying teaching jobs in these high-need subject areas, Lansingburgh is now offering tuition reimbursement and an annual recruitment stipend of $3,400 to new teachers during each of their first four years of employment. The district is also offering these incentives to current teachers in these subject areas if they started teaching in the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are thrilled to receive the Teachers of Tomorrow funding and we are now including the opportunity for recruitment stipends in job postings for all of our eligible teaching positions,” said Lansingburgh Superintendent of Schools Antonio Abitabile. “I have no doubt that this program will help us hire and establish long-term professional relationships with the best teachers available for Lansingburgh students.”

The district said the funding to offer these incentives is available through the 2025-2026 school year.