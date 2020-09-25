Lansingburgh community responds to arrest in Ayshawn Davis homicide investigation

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It has been 11 days since Ayshawn Davis was killed in a drive-by shooting. Neighbors and community members say they feel at peace now that the Troy Police Department has a suspect in custody.

“I hope this brings some disclosure to the family knowing that the killer is off the street. Hopefully, they can sleep a little bit better at night,” says Amanda Cook, neighbor of the Davis family.

Carlos Torres lives a few houses down from the Davis family. He decorated his house in Halloween decorations and also made a sign for Ayshawn, #Justice for Ayshawn. “I made this sign for him. It’s going to stay up until we find out who it was. The sign will stay up until Christmas… its going to stay up after that,” says Torres.

Further down the road, the Cook family made colorful signs of their own. Amanda Cook’s children who went to the same school as Ayshawn, drew colorful chalk drawings on their sidewalk, showing their love and support for the Davis family. “We want to come together as one. When I grew up in Troy, it was nothing as what it is now. Violence is very, very big around here now,” says Amanda Cook.

Neighbors say justice will be served thanks to the community coming together. “I have three kids and I am glad they get to see how a community gets together and how different color and different people get together and they all love each other,” says Torres.

“I am hoping this shows that when the community works with each other and when the community works with the police, look what can actually happen. I think Ayshawn’s passing made it stronger,” says Tony Buchanan, Owner of Jimmy’s Pizzeria.

