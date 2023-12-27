LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Branch Library is currently undergoing several repairs due to severe damage caused by flooding and rain. Due to repairs needed to the roof, the Troy Public Library has made changes to the Lansingburgh Branch Library’s pick-up and drop-off policies until they can reopen to the public.

The library will be moving their book drop over to the Main Library to be checked in. Those who have returned items to the Branch Library this week may still have them on their account shouldn’t worry, and library staff will be checking them in starting Wednesday and through the next week with no additional fines to accrue. Patrons should be aware the book drop at the Branch Library has been closed and all returns must be made at another UHLS library location for the time being.

Patrons looking to pick up an item from the library can do so at the Main Library as well. However, these items may take a while to process. Once items are checked, staff must manually go in and change the pick-up location and notify each patron individually of the change. Those looking to save time can log into their online account and change the pick-up location to another library. For those who don’t change their pick-up locations, items will be available at the Troy Public Main Library in the next week or so.

Once the staff decides on a decisive reopening plan, it will be posted online, on social media, and will be sent out in an email to those subscribed. Anyone with questions is asked to call (518) 274-7071.