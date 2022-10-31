TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year. The district was able to award the bonuses due to the federal relief funding awarded nationwide to school districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past three years, faculty and staff have faced some of the most challenging working conditions in history,” said Dr. Antonio Abitabile, Superintendent of Schools. “Throughout all of it, the level of professionalism and dedication from all of you has been unparalleled and it continues daily. While we continue to use these funds to address student learning loss from the pandemic, make health and safety improvements and more, we also wanted to recognize those of you who have stuck with us through all of it and continue to do so.”

Eligibility guidelines for Lansingburgh faculty and staff to receive Staff Retention Bonuses were, regardless of job or title:

Must have been an employee of the district as of October 11, 2022.