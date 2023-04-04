LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carrie Phelan, the Principal of Knickerbacker Middle School in the Lansingburgh Central School District, has been named the 2023 Principal of the Year by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). Phelan will be presented the award on April 20 at the CASDA Annual Awards Dinner in Troy.

“I was very surprised, but honored,” said Phelan. “I work with an amazing and supportive team of administrators, teachers, staff and students. That is what this is all about.”

This annual award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities and for making a difference in students’ lives. First awarded in 1991, the award’s criteria is based on the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders that endorse the qualities of effective educational leaders.

Phelan is a graduate of Lansingburgh and started her career in education as a teacher for the district in 1999. She eventually became the Knickerbacker Middle School Assistant Principal before becoming Principal.

“While working with her, I am continually impressed with Carrie’s commitment to excellence and vision for the future,” and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Antonio Abitabile. “Due to her professional demeanor, she is widely admired and respected by her staff, students and the community at large.”