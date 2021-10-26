Lane closures on Oakwood Ave in Troy for paving, delays expected

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for paving operations on Oakwood Avenue in Troy. Crews will be working on Oakwood between Wright Lake Road and Humiston Avenue on October 27 beginning at 7 a.m.

Officials said intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

For additional information or questions, you can contact the City’s Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19