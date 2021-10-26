Lane closures on Oakwood Ave in Troy for paving, delays expected

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for paving operations on Oakwood Avenue in Troy. Crews will be working on Oakwood between Wright Lake Road and Humiston Avenue on October 27 beginning at 7 a.m.

Officials said intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

For additional information or questions, you can contact the City’s Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241.

