EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning July 12, Lake Shore Drive in East Greenbush is a one-way street. The Department of Public Works has begun striping the one-way and pedestrian pathway along the road as well.

Traffic should enter Lake Shore Drive using the East Side entrance from Hampton Avenue and drive clockwise around the lake. If you are entering from the side streets, make sure to turn left onto Lake Shore Drive.

“We understand that this will change a number of residents traffic patterns and will take time to get used to, we ask that everyone please use caution, be patient and watch out for pedestrians,” said the Town of East Greenbush.