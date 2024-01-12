TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle Institute’s hockey team will host its annual Cadets for Vets fundraiser game on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in the Frear Park Ice Rink. Started in 2018, this tradition raises money for the Albany Housing Coalition (AHC).

The La Salle hockey team has raised over $50,000 for the coalition since starting this tradition in 2018. The admissions and raffle proceeds from the game will be donated to the AHC.

The AHC provides programs that secure traditional housing, permanent housing, Section 8 housing vouchers, and ongoing assistance to Veterans throughout the community. Through helping the coalition, La Salle Institute allows students to realize their potential and inspire them to become moral, responsible, and productive members of their community.