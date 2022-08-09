TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening its first location in Troy. The restaurant, located at 668 Hoosick Road, is set to open on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said a grand opening will also be on that day. The first 50 customers will get “Free Chicken for a Year” gift cards.

KFC has several other locations around the Capital Region, including three in Albany and one in Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Malta, Queensbury, Johnstown, and Cobleskill. In total, there are 59 locations in New York State.

Officials plan to hire about 50 new team members for this location. If interested, you can apply on the KFC website.

“KBP Brands’ passion for excellence, commitment to people and community-first philosophy is key to our long-term success and continued growth,” said Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation, KBP Brands. “New York State is one of our highest growth markets, so we are excited to open another new KFC restaurant to serve the interests of the local community.”