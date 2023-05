TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy man accused of strangling and killing his wife on January 15, 2021, was found guilty by a 13-person jury. Taquan Evans, 37, is being convicted of second-degree murder and faces twenty-five years to life in prison.

Twenty witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution, which proved that Evans strangled his wife, Georlasia Evans. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.