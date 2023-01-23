TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway in the criminal trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin was indicted on two charges in December 2021, including third degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing.

McLaughlin is accused of withdrawing $5,000 from his campaign fund to pay $3,500 in personal debts. He was a state assemblyman at the time. He then allegedly filed a financial disclosure report that claimed the funds were used to pay for consulting.

He has denied any wrongdoing.