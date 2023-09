TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old Troy man was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree following a jury trial. Zach Zeoli was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Zeoli was accused of shooting a victim on August 18, 2022. The victim sustained injuries to the chest, neck, and left hand. Zeoli will be sentenced on October 19. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in state prison.