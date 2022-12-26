WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June Farms will be hosting its first annual “Oh Tannen BauemFire” event on January 7 and January 8, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

All in attendance can enjoy food and drinks and are encouraged to drop off your Christmas tree as well. Tickets are $20 per car, which gains entry for everyone in the car, whether you bring a Christmas tree or not.

A food sale will be held, the Pony cocktail bar will be open (and heated), and a hot beverage tent will be open by the bonfire. Guests are also welcome to walk around and visit the farm animals during the event.