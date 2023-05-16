WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June Farms, located at 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake, is searching for couples to get married for a reality series. The show will be set at June Farms and will follow the farm staff as they “create one-of-a-kind experiences” for the couples.

According to a post on the June Farms Facebook page, the upcoming reality series will be on a major streaming service, although no specific information has been given. June Farms did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment.

To be considered, the weddings dates required are June 8, June 18, June 25 or July 28. If interested, you can email WeddingsAtJuneFarms@gmail.com with an explanation why you should be chosen and a photo of you both together. If chosen, someone from the production team will be in touch.