Judge approves Hoosick Falls PFOA settlement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge has given preliminary approval in the multi-million dollar settlement over contaminated water in the village of Hoosick Falls.

Three companies — 3M, Saint-Gobain, and Honeywell — have agreed to a $65.25 million settlement in the PFOA class action lawsuit. The judge approved it Tuesday morning. Dupont has not agreed to the settlement.

The money will be divided among property owners and private well owners, and it will be used for medical monitoring. A portion of the settlement will also pay legal fees.

A hearing on the final settlement will be held in February 2022 in Albany.