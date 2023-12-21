SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John H. Rifenburgh, 38, of Johnsonville, was arrested following an investigation into a suspicious person complaint. Rifenburgh was taken into custody on December 16.

According to State Police, a homeowner in Schaghticoke reported a person had requested to use the bathroom at their residence. The homeowner denied the request as they did not know the person. Rifenburgh was also reportedly looking into the neighbor’s vehicles.

The homeowner prevented Rifenburgh from leaving until police arrived. Investigations determined that the ATV that Rifenburgh was in possession of was stolen from a nearby garage. Police also found that Rifenburgh had a controlled substance.

Rifenburgh was taken into custody and charged with burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was released with an appearance ticket to Schaghticoke Town Court on January 8.