TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new fine jewelry store held its grand opening in Troy on Wednesday. The Troy Chamber of Commerce welcomed Apricot Fine Jewelry as its newest storefront in the Collar City.

The boutique offers customers original pieces, custom jewelry jobs, and repair and maintenance of old keepsakes. The owner said the idea for the boutique was to bring a European-style store with a craftsman touch.

Apricot Fine Jewelers can be found on River Street in Troy and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.