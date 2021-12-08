White guilty on all counts in Troy quadruple homicide

Rensselaer County

James White is accused of killing four people inside a Lansingburgh home in December 2017. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a day of deliberations, a jury found James White guilty on all counts on Wednesday. This after a dramatic trial where White represented himself against the allegation that he murdered four people.

The jury returned guilty verdicts for charges including first- and second-degree murder, robbery, and criminal possession of stolen property. This is the second trial in the case for White after COVID led to a mistrial.

The victims were 5-year-old Shanise Myers, her brother 11-year-old Jeremiah, their mother Shanta Myers, and her partner Brandi Mells.

Officials plan a 4 p.m. press conference regarding the verdict on the first floor of the Rensselaer County Courthouse in Troy. Sentencing is scheduled for January 5 at 10 a.m.

