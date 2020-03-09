Jack’s Drive In officially opens for 82nd season

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local favorite spot is officially open for the season!

Jack’s Drive In opened their doors on Monday morning for their 82nd season.

Since 1938, the roadside restaurant has been serving their popular hot dogs, sliders, hamburgers and milkshakes to lines of customers.

The Deeb family, owners of the establishment, say opening day is always “weather permitting, but they couldn’t have picked a better day.”

Getting hungry reading this post? Jack’s Drive In is open every day of the week, 11a.m. – 8p.m.