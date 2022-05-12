TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County, Troy, and Bethlehem will be partnering on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022. Officials said the HHW programs will consist of six events.

According to officials, these events will be scheduled throughout the second half of the year to provide residents of participating municipalities an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection services. The program will allow residents to bring unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes for safe disposal.

The first event will be held on Saturday, June 11, at the Troy Resource Management (Alamo) Facility in Troy on Main Street. Participating municipalities in this event will include:

City of Troy

Town of Bethlehem

Town of North Greenbush

City of Rensselaer

The disposal event is a free service available only to residents of these participating municipalities. Advanced pre-registration will be required to utilize the program. Officials said all residents must visit their participating municipality’s webpage to register.

Troy residents can register here. Residents without access to the internet can contact their community municipal liaison:

Bethlehem

Dan Lilkas-Rain, Recycling Coordinator at (518) 439-4955, ext. 1510 or email: drain@townofbethlehem.org.

Greenbush and Rensselaer

Ann Shaughnessy, Director of Rensselaer County Environmental Management Council at (518) 270-2888 or email: ashaughnessy@rensco.com.

Additionally, business owners that want to dispose of hazardous waste may set up an appointment in advance with the vendor. There will be fees associated with the disposal of these materials, which will be the sole responsibility of the business owner they said.