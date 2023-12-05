TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Instant admission day at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will take place on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the HVCC South Capital South Campus Center. Interested applicants for the 2024 Spring semester can meet with an admissions counselor on the spot and be accepted on the spot.

The semester begins on January 16, 2024. Candidates can learn about different academic programs and review the steps to become an enrolled student. Prospective students should bring their academic records, including all high school and previous college transcripts.