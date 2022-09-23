NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge, is set to open its fourth location in North Greenbush. The new facility, located at 490 North Greenbush Road, has its grand opening on October 7.

Owners Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon opened The Bunker’s original location in Guilderland in 2019. They decided to start the business after visiting an indoor golf facility and wanting to create a “super high-end” experience for indoor golf.

An indoor golf simulator lets you practice golf indoors in a virtually simulated environment. At The Bunker, up to 8 people can play in each bay. Each person usually takes around 30 minutes for nine holes or one hour for 18.

The Bunker has other locations in Clifton Park and Latham. Guilderland has a limited food menu due to size constraints. Clifton Park and North Greenbush have full menus. All but the Latham location have full bars since that location is inside Vent Fitness.

The owners said they are looking at several more opportunities to expand their business. The Bunker has another new Location in New Hartford opening in October.

The Clifton Park location often has live music as well. You can register for a tee time on The Bunker website.