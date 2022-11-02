TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced the inaugural “Troy Glow” event, a public art light festival in downtown Troy that will kick off on Sunday, December 4. Troy Glow will be a five-week public art light festival, which will last until January 9, 2023.

Troy Glow will present six site-specific outdoor installations of light-based art created by regional artists. The event was chosen to be held during the time of the year when there is the least amount of daylight. Additionally, eight partner organizations will be participating in various capacities, for a total of 14 Troy Glow sites in a walkable route through downtown Troy.

“Like all small cities, Troy really took a hit,” says Arts Center CEO Elizabeth Reiss. “We wanted to

invite people, through art, to return to Troy and support the restaurants, businesses, and arts

intuitions that make it such a rich cultural hub in the Capital Region. And bonus, we can do that

by paying artists to make beautiful things.”

The installations will officially be lit on Sunday, December 4 at 5:00 p.m. in coordination with the

lighting of the City of Troy’s Christmas tree in Monument Square. Each art installation will be lit

and on view every night from sundown at 4:30 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. To see every installation, the entire Troy Glow walk will take approximately 25 minutes.