RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Reimagine Rensselaer” has begun and is a year-long planning effort to attract investment and funding opportunities for the city’s future. Through this initiative, the city will continue to enhance the quality of life and create a sustainable vision for the future.

“The City of Rensselaer has much to offer to our residents and to the broader community,” said Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel.

“By taking stock of all that Rensselaer has to offer, and creating a vision for our future, we will

be able to make our city even better,” added Mayor Stammel. “This will best be accomplished with information from members of our community and I encourage anyone interested to reach out to our Planning Department.”

According to the City, Reimagine Rensselaer will be funded through the New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program with an $85,000 grant. The planning process will involve community engagement events throughout 2024 and developing recommendations for investment and revitalization into the final plan.

A visioning survey for community members will open in January, available online and in person at City Hall and the Rensselaer Public Library.